Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,650,000. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,947,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

RRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 246,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,921. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

