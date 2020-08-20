Request (REQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.97 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Request has a market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $468,753.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, DDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Mercatox, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, COSS, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, WazirX, KuCoin, Binance, GOPAX, IDEX, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.