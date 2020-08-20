Robert B. Engel Buys 2,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

