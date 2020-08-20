salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 5.7% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.36.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.51. 5,169,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,142. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $111,161.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,485.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,031 shares of company stock worth $143,864,547. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

