salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 760,031 shares of company stock valued at $143,864,547. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.51. 5,169,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,142. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.94, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

