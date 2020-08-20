SALT (SALT) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. SALT has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $23,897.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, Radar Relay and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.