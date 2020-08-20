Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 70,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 330,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $18,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 520,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.