Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after acquiring an additional 401,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE CB traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $123.44. 1,480,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

