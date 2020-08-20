Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,178 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.22. The stock had a trading volume of 735,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,501. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.79. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

