Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.11 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.67. 1,080,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

