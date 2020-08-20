Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.44 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 2,292,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,805. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

