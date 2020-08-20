Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.11 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Iqvia makes up about 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Iqvia worth $27,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Iqvia by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Iqvia by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.96. 396,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,606. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

