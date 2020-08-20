Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $65.35 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $65,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.58. 4,286,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

