Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $35,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 561,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,524. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

