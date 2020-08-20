Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 138 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.