Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 89,638 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,638 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 83,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.