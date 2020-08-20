Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.81. 7,847,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,202,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 398.32 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

