Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in July

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,114,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 3,839,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

