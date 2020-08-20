Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Short Interest Up 59.2% in July

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,114,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 3,839,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

