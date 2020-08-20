Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $667.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,627. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $624.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.09. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $676.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

