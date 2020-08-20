Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 75.5%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,881. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

