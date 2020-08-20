Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Declines By 29.3%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXYAY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

