Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Declines By 50.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SVTRF remained flat at $$31.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $34.68.
About Severn Trent
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.