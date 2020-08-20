Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Declines By 50.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 519.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVTRF remained flat at $$31.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

