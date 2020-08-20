Short Interest in SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Rises By 891.7%

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 891.7% from the July 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SZEVY remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. SUEZ/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SZEVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

