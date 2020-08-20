Short Interest in Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rises By 29.0%

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,222. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

