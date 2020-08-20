Short Interest in Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Rises By 29.0%

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 30th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Syrah Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,222. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
