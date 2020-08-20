SingularityNET (AGI) Price Up 17.9% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Liqui and DragonEX. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,225,122 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

