SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 113,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,643. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $189.29. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

