SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 22,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569. SMG Industries has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

