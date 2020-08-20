Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%.

Shares of SRAX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.00. Social Reality has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

