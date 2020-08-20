SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

SFTBY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 216,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.58. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

