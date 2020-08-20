Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 3,360.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 173.0 days.

SWDAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Software in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

SWDAF stock remained flat at $$43.40 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Software has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.26 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

