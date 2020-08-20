Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $4,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sogou by 2,586.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 890,660 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sogou by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Sogou by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,261,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 316,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. 621,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25, a PEG ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.61. Sogou has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.80.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

