Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,555.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVYSF remained flat at $$86.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Solvay has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $114.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

