SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,363. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.