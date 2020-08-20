Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 93,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,834. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.