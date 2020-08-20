STACS Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (GATE)

STACS (CURRENCY:GATE) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. STACS has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $12.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STACS token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. Over the last week, STACS has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

STACS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

