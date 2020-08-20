Stakenet (XSN) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $47.50 million and $2.72 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00770330 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011193 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004496 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 108,937,151 coins and its circulating supply is 105,760,006 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.