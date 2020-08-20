Stormborn Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up 6.6% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.76.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

