SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in SunPower by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 3,494,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. On average, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

