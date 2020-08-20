Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 123,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 33,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,974. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

