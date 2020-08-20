Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 16,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Earnings History for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit