Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 16,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

