Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 710.3 days.

Shares of SZKMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit