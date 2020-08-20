Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 710.3 days.

Shares of SZKMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 1,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

