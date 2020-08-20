SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 1,477.3% from the July 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SWMAY traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

