Swipe Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00028621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $224.19 million and approximately $239.37 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

