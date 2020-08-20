Switch (ESH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $332,271.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Switch has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $664,654.09 and $332,271.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00088957 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00287154 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038745 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008139 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.