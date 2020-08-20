SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 64.7% in July

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,349. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

