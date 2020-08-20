Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,604.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYIEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Symrise stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 421. Symrise has a twelve month low of $74.35 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

