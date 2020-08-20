Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 60.0% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.61. 1,279,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $236.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

