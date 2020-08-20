Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,145 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.83% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $42,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 611,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 119,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 62,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 654,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,283. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

