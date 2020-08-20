Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

CSCO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 18,439,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,230,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.