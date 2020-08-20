Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 886,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

